Separation Anxiety in Dogs: Explanations, Prevention and Solutions

Steve Dale’s Petcast
Posted: / Updated:

Merrick Pet Care

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Lisa Radosta discusses separation anxiety in dogs. She says due to adopted pandemic puppies not being appropriately socialized and dogs adopted who have been rehomed previously several times, and a sudden big change in lifestyles for so many families, there indeed may be more separation anxiety happening right now.

Dr. Radosta talks on this Merrick Pet Care Petcast about what to do about separation anxiety in dogs. And even offers brilliant ideas which may prevent separation anxiety in the first place, something you may have not heard about before.

Check out expert advice from Dr. Radosta and colleagues at the RealDogNerds.com It’s a platform for learning about pet behavior.

Petcast #5 (July 8)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories