Separation Anxiety in Dogs: Explanations, Prevention and Solutions

Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Lisa Radosta discusses separation anxiety in dogs. She says due to adopted pandemic puppies not being appropriately socialized and dogs adopted who have been rehomed previously several times, and a sudden big change in lifestyles for so many families, there indeed may be more separation anxiety happening right now.

Dr. Radosta talks on this Merrick Pet Care Petcast about what to do about separation anxiety in dogs. And even offers brilliant ideas which may prevent separation anxiety in the first place, something you may have not heard about before.

Check out expert advice from Dr. Radosta and colleagues at the RealDogNerds.com It’s a platform for learning about pet behavior.

Petcast #5 (July 8)