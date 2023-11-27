Dr. Mary Gardner can apparently foretell the future, as today the notion of euthanizing at home or a dog’s favorite place, or providing hospice is something pet parents are seeking. Lap of Love is a network of over 300 veterinarians around the country with the goal of empowering every owner to care for their geriatric pets including at-home euthanasia. What she says about the right time to euthanize may be surprising.

We do have more geriatric pets than ever, and to answer questions about their needs she’s authored old pet bibles: It’s Never Long Enough: A Practical Guide to Caring for Your Geriatric Dog and Nine Lives Are Not Enough: A Practical Guide to Care for Your Geriatric Cat.