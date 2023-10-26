Dr. Debra Horwitz, world renowned veterinary behaviorist and co-editor Decoding Your Dog, discusses why dog bites may be on the rise. For starters, she says, hugging your dog isn’t likely a good idea. We may call them our fur babies, but treating dogs like human babies doesn’t benefit the dog. Also, discussed are dog bite prevention tips as well as how the Fear Free initiative is transforming veterinary medicine.

