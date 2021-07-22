Preparing for the Worst and Pet Safety Under a Scorching Sun

Steve Dale’s Petcast
Merrick Pet Care

Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian Merrick Pet Care discusses disaster preparedness. Thing is everyone thinks, “I can plan sometime” but really it’s not going to happen to me. Dr. Lobos explains that increasingly disasters are happening. She also offers information how to create a disaster preparedness emergency kit.

Dr. Lobos also offers the secret to tell if your dog is overheating. We explain that indeed dogs overheat far more easily than people, and some breeds in particular.

Dr. Lobos says there’s good and bad news about swimming. It’s physically great exercise, and keeps dogs cool but there are concerns about algae blooms and leptospirosis.  And we discuss dogs left in hot cars

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

