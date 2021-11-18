Old Cats Are Special: Tips on Senior Cat Care

Cats are living longer than ever before, and now the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) has created Guidelines for Senior Cats called Senior Cats Have Special Needs. My guest in this Merrick Pet Care Petcast is Dr. Hazel Carney, feline practitioner and Co-Chair of the AAFP Guidelines Committee.

We cover LOTS of ground in this Petcast, from rattling off lots of very subtle signs of pain in cats you might not be aware of to defining feline cognitive dysfunction (sometimes dubbed ‘Kitty Alzheimers’). We talk about how learning throughout life and providing an enriched environment might even delay or prevent the onset of cognitive impairment with age. And how Dr. Carney has fun surprising older cats with crickets (her idea of fun might not be the same as yours, but cats enjoy it). We also discuss nutrition and how to create a comfortable environment for senior cats (ranging from night lights to kitty step stools).