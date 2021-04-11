Kicking it off with the human animal bond, and service dogs for veterans

Appropriate to kick off the first ever Steve Dale Petcast with a conversation about the human animal bond. Without that bond, none of us would have pets. What would be the point? Enjoy this wide-ranging conversation with Dr. Maggie O’Haire, associate professor Human Animal Interaction Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. O’Haire agrees with my belief that dogs may understand us better than we understand them. And she reveals results of her studies to support the notion that veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder syndrome do far better with a service dog. Dr. O’Haire’s research makes a huge difference, as service dogs are supported by our government for people with physical disabilities, yet not for war heroes with PTSD who would benefit by having a psychiatric service dog.
