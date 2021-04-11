Kicking it off with the human animal bond, and service dogs for veterans

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows--Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute--as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago.

He’s currently a writer and contributing editor for CATster, columnist for DVM 360 where he also serves as a member of the Editorial Advisory Board. He’s also a columnist for the Journal of National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America and contributing editor American Association Pet Parents. Steve is Chief Correspondent at Fear Free Happy Homes.