It’s an epidemic, overweight and obese cats

Steve Dale’s Petcast
Posted: / Updated:

Image captured by Steve Dale

Arguably, there’s an epidemic of overweight and obese cats. Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian Merrick Pet Care feels so strongly about this topic because, though we love them more than ever before, our cats are suffering more as a result. As one example, diabetes in cats is at an all-time high.  We discuss other repercussions of cats being overweight or obese.

Dr. Lobos offers tips on both prevention – so the cat isn’t overweight or obese in the first place. And we absolutely talk about how to get that extra weight to gradually come off.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories