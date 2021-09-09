It’s an epidemic, overweight and obese cats

Arguably, there’s an epidemic of overweight and obese cats. Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian Merrick Pet Care feels so strongly about this topic because, though we love them more than ever before, our cats are suffering more as a result. As one example, diabetes in cats is at an all-time high. We discuss other repercussions of cats being overweight or obese.

Dr. Lobos offers tips on both prevention – so the cat isn’t overweight or obese in the first place. And we absolutely talk about how to get that extra weight to gradually come off.