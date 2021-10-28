International Human Animal Bond Day

Steve Dale’s Petcast
Posted: / Updated:

Image captured by Steve Dale

Big Announcement: November 8 is now International Human Animal Bond Day. Steve talks with Dr. Patrick Flynn, president elect Human Animal Bond Association (HABA) and professional services veterinarian at Zoetis with Dr. Mark Johnson, chairman of trustees Our Special Friends and VP World Small Animal Veterinary Association Foundation explain why this day is so important, even overdue.  We obviously have a relationship with dogs and cats, but that’s true for all animals on the planet.

Also, Dr. Flynn and Dr. Johnson also announce the Human Animal Bond Academy, which launches soon for members of HABA.  

As we slide by National Veterinary Technician Week, Steve celebrates techs (sometimes called veterinary nurses) and their importance.

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

