Big Announcement: November 8 is now International Human Animal Bond Day. Steve talks with Dr. Patrick Flynn, president elect Human Animal Bond Association (HABA) and professional services veterinarian at Zoetis with Dr. Mark Johnson, chairman of trustees Our Special Friends and VP World Small Animal Veterinary Association Foundation explain why this day is so important, even overdue. We obviously have a relationship with dogs and cats, but that’s true for all animals on the planet.

Also, Dr. Flynn and Dr. Johnson also announce the Human Animal Bond Academy, which launches soon for members of HABA.

As we slide by National Veterinary Technician Week, Steve celebrates techs (sometimes called veterinary nurses) and their importance.