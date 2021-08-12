Integrative Medicine to support longevity and our pets’ quality of life

Dr. Danielle Conway is residency trained in veterinary nutrition and certified in veterinary acupuncture, herbal medicine and chiropractic medicine. In this Merrick Pet Care Petcast, she offers our aging pets the fountain of youth.

Dr. Conway is all about integrating traditional and what was once termed non-traditional or alternative medicine. However, today we know these are merely different modalities and what works best for most pets is a multi-modal approach, using the best of what is most appropriate for an individual pet.

We talk about how to determine if your dog or cat is in pain – sometimes it’s not so clear.

From Omega 3 fatty acids to help with mobility and joint pain to acupuncture to diet to massage therapy– we talk about options which there are more of than ever before.