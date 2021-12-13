Dr. RuthAnn Lobos on how to keep pets out of the pet ER over the holidays, and it begins with being safe rather than sorry when it comes to tinsel and a special hint for preventing cats from toppling Christmas trees. Discussed are foods to keep pets away from and an idea to offer appropriate holiday food and treats so the pets aren’t begging for turkey or ham from the Christmas table. Also, Steve Dale’s dramatic reading, “A Pet’s Night Before Christmas”
