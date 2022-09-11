George Lennon, franchise owner of Pet Supplies Plus stores and Michelle Parks, assistant store team manager at Pet Supplies Plus in Crystal Lake discusses how pet stores went on a roller coaster ride during the pandemic and advantages of sometimes shopping in-store, and why that can be preferred. And Pet Supplies Plus is a sponsor of the World’s Largest Dog Wedding, on October 2 which supports various charities including those that provide service dogs for veterans.

Remembering September 11, 2001 with Chris Selfridge, who’s dog Riley was the most photographed dog at Ground Zero and was one of the first dogs to arrive. He describes the scene at that time, and what Riley was able to do.