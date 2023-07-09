Veterinary behaviorist Katherine (Kat) Pankratz explains what enrichment is and why for dogs and cats it’s so important for their well-being. Physical exercise is certainly a good idea, but on walks, she says let dogs smell the world. Enrichment my vary depending on the breed. And there’s a better way to feed dogs and cats, and she explains why. She describes what cats require, from hiding places to opportunities to forage.

Taylor St. Onge is a veterinary social worker with the Premier Veterinary Group. She explains what she does, including but not limited to helping pet parents decide when it’s time to euthanize and also providing pet loss support for family members of all ages.

Alternative ideas for keeping dogs busy indoors when it’s too hot outdoors.