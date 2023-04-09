Operations Manager at Chicago Animal Care and Control, Angela Rayburn, and Founder of Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control, Charlie Propsom, talk about how an abused dog, named Sweetie, was recently saved. Rayburn talks about prosecuting the abuser to the full extent of the law, and Propsom explains what the After Hours Veterinary Crisis Care Program is all about and how you can help.

Dr. Lori Teller, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association kicks off National Dog Bite Prevention Week, and agrees that nearly all bites can be prevented. So, what are we missing? Maybe there’s something else that can be done that we’re not doing, and that’s to ask not only the dog’s handler “Can I pet your dog?” Let’s also ask the dog.

For the first time in 31 years, there’s a new number one dog in America.