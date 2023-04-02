Jackie Ott Jaakola, executive director of 55-year old non-profit EveryCat Health Foundation. She explains how this organization has had it’s paw in pretty much everything we know about cat health, most recently changing feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) from fatal to treatable. Also, about how EveryCat Health and especially a legendary researcher Dr. Niels Pedersen made it possible for the U.S. government to consider Remdesivir to treat COVID-19, contributing to saving countless human lives around the globe.

Boarded veterinary dentist Dr. Jan Bellows explains there are alternatives to brushing your pet’s teeth. And in cats, there’s a new and cutting-edge genetic test from Basepaws to predict and potentially protect against all sorts of dental problems, called Oral Microbiome testing.

Dr. Renee Schmid is manager of professional services and senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline. Discussed are sometimes surprising hazards for pet birds, from Teflon toxicity to avoiding Guacamole.

Former National Football League star Rob Gronkowski at the Western Veterinary Conference celebrating his dog Ralphie and awareness for a new Valley Fever vaccine with Anivive Animal Health. “I’m all in for my dog,” he says. And he talks about working on the movie 80 for Brady.