Phil Arkow is a co-founder of the National Link Coalition. The Link is a term he helped to coin many years ago, to describe the Link between animal abuse and violence to humans, which ranges from domestic violence to child abuse to mass shootings and more. The psychology and Law enforcement professions greatly know about this Link but public officials are only catching on. This is a bi-partisan red flag which bills like the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act can do something about.

Iraq War veteran Kevin Patrick talks about his service dog from Vet Service Dogs NFP. He explains what his dog does for him daily and what it’s like to have an “invisible disability” with a service dog. The October 2 Diamonds in the Ruff World’s Largest Dog Wedding. supports several animal charities.