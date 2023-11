All about cats – this show features Dr. Sarah Brown, Author of The Hidden Language of Cats: How They Have Us At Meow. Understanding cats, no easy task, begins with understanding how cats became domesticated. However, some feel they aren’t domesticated – so are they or not? Cats do communicate with us all time. How do you know what they’re trying to tell us? And examples of how so often we misunderstand what they are trying to tell us.

