Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Chris Pachel talks about aging cats and dogs, and the correlation to Alzheimer’s disease in humans. He talks about signs to watch out for, and what you can do both help your pet and help family members to live with this impaired pet.

Registered veterinary technician Beckie Mossor on ticks and tick diseases, and most important, prevention and where to get that prevention from. Lyme and other tick diseases combined are an epidemic in the U.S. in dogs and in people, yet lifelong preventable diseases.