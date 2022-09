Dr. Adam Christman is chief veterinary officer DVM360 and a series of veterinary conferences known as FETCH. We talk tick; there are more ticks in more places than ever, which means more tick disease than ever. He says, he gives “mad props” to pet parents who do research and then run it by their veterinarian.

Want a veterinary appointment right now, that may be hard to get. Dr. Christman explains what that is all about. And he’s Dr. Adam Christman52 on TikTok.

Was granny losing her mind?