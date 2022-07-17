Dr. Bob Froehlich is President/CEO/Owner of the Kane County Cougars – more than a minor league baseball team – they are the host of the upcoming world’s largest dog wedding event. The hope is that on October 2, Guinness Book of World Records record will be smashed, and all the effort goes to charity. On July 26, the Cougars host their Annual Bark in the Park Game, which Steve Dale is throwing out the first pitch.

Dr. Natalie Marks discusses the increasing danger of leptospirosis, but how you can protect your dog and your family. Also, a warning about blue green algae.