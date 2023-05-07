The 29th Annual Bark in the Park is around the corner benefiting Chicago’s oldest animal shelter. A discussion with Tracy Elliott, president of the Anti Cruelty Society of Chicago Bark in the Park is Saturday, May 20 at Soldier Field at The Stadium Green (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.). One option is a 2-mile walk along the Lakefront, or hang out at the pup pawty. Elliott also discusses many of the Anti-Cruelty programs (which proceeds benefit) and the real state of homeless animals in the Chicago area.

Debbie Martin, licensed veterinary technician, on where to get dogs and perhaps not where to get dogs.

Miami Dade County is about the rescind their pit bull ban, which we call ‘Chicago Dogs.’