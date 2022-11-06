Dr. Kurt Venator, Chief Veterinary Officer at Purina explains that domestic violence and animal welfare are tied together. For starters abuse often includes the pet(s). Also, most people have a pet, and domestic violence victims aren’t exceptions. One problem, which Purina and the non-profit Red Rover are working on is to find pet-friendly places where the entire family – including the pet – can safely escape. To support this need, the Purple Leash Project was created.

Jeff Katz, founding member of the Lakeview Dog Park Council, explains why a dog friendly area (DFA) or dog park is going to be on the ballet if you happen to live near where the proposed DFA will be in Lincoln Park.