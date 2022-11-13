Mark Cushing, an attorney and Founder/CEO of the Animal Policy Group, is a well-known leader in the veterinary industry. Steve and Mark don’t exactly agree about what to do about pet stores that sell dogs/cats and have a spirited exchange about that issue. However, Mark and Steve do agree when it comes to virtual care, which is the future – like it or not. Both take a deep dive into a discussion virtual care or telehealth.

Steve expresses his passion regarding veterinary technicians – who he calls “true everyday heroes.”