Dr. Kelly St. Denis is a past president of the American Association of Feline Practitioners. We discuss why declaw has negative consequence in nearly all cats, instead living with clawed cats is the way to go. And Dr. St. Denis explains how to encourage cats to scratch in all the right places. And she explains what Cat Friendly veterinary practices are. In Illinois there’s a bill which will ban declaw.

A deep dive in cardiac disease in dogs and cats with veterinary cardiologist Dr. Brian Scansen, associate Professor of Cardiology, Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Discussed is heart disease in dogs and cats, two very different things. What to watch for? Also discussed are possible treatments. And there’s the Ricky Fund of the EveryCat Health Foundation, which Steve founded to support studying heart disease in cats.

Jack Daniels vs a dog toy Bad Spaniels goes to the Supreme Court