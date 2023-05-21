Michael Puck, founder K9 Photo and Global Art Dog Gallery explains that we know dogs are healthful. For example, in hospital, patients do better when dog therapy appears. However, that’s not always possible so the next best thing is dog art, even in an office setting to alleviate stress at work.

Art work by Lotte van Alderen Image captured by Hannah Davison Image captured by Hannah Davison Image captured by Gina Soule Image captured by Lotte van Alderen Image captured by Sara Glawe All images courtesy of Michael Pluck, founder of the Global Dog Art Gallery

President Animal Wellness Action and Center for Humane Economy Wayne Pacelle explains why we need to update dogfighting and cockfighting laws into what’s called the FIGHT act (HB 2742 and a soon to come senate bill). We also discuss pet store sales of dogs and cats and puppy mills and what Illinois’ own Senator Dick Durbin hopes to do.

A new job for dogs, turtle-seeking dogs.