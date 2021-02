So, how are our pets doing in the pandemic? Former Chicagoan, Christy L. Hoffman, PhD, Associate Professor Animal Behavior, Ecology, and Conservation Canisius College in Buffalo, NY found out the answers. Her study, “The Experience of Teleworking with Dogs and Cats in the United States During COVID-19” published in the Journal Animals. What are the upsides and downside of working at home with companion animals?

We also discuss those pandemic puppies – and why she thinks adoptions and fostering were way, way up at the height of the pandemic.