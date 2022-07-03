Dr. Marty Becker, America’s Veterinarian and founder of Fear Free, recently returned from Moldova and Romania where he greeted Ukrainian refugees, fleeing with their entire families – including their pets. He describes what he saw and the intensity of the human animal bond. We also have a conversation about the emotional health of companion animals, including Fear Free Happy Homes.

Dr. Becker and I also discuss Sileo and other products to prevent pets suffering panic attacks as a result fireworks and July Fourth. And hot weather and pets.