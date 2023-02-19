Lincoln State Cat Club Show Manager Jeremy Basterash on the 61st Annual Benefit Lincoln State Cat Show, February 25-26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DuPage County Fairgrounds Building One, 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL.

Basterash explains what happens at a cat shows (beginning with explaining that cat shows are nothing like dog shows). Steve is speaking in the Education Ring, 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 25, on “For Cats to Know And You to Never Find Out: How Cats Hide Pain, And What to do About It.”

Monique Feyrecilde, veterinary technician specialist in behavior explains what Fear Free is and Fear Free handling. Discussed are why cats are so often terrified at the veterinary clinic, and how veterinary professionals and pet parents can best deal with this fear, anxiety and stress at the vet clinic or in their homes.

Dr. Rick Marrinson on arthritis in dogs, and how an injectable called Adequan Canine can help, and do so proactively. And why this is so important regarding arthritis.