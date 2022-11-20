Steve Dale has his paws full talking with both John O’Hurley and David Frei about the National Dog Show presented by Purina on at noon on NBC Thanksgiving Day. For John O’Hurley, who has done everything in show biz, what is it about the dog show that he loves so much which has now been happening for 21 years. And ratings are better than ever. Frei describes how dogs manage to do everything they do, including therapy dogs, which he talks about in detail.

Steve answers an email about whether or not you can train cats, including remembering his cat, Ricky.