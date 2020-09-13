Steve Dale’s Pet World Full Show 9/13/2020 | Animal Pain Awareness Month, banning the sales of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores, and more

Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer North American Veterinary Community and VMX veterinary conference, talks about how she feels about the banning of sales of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Based in the Chicago area, she’s well aware of the roller coaster history of that notion here.

Given the pandemic, some people remain concerned about going anywhere for any reason, and others just don’t like the idea of not being in the exam room accompanying their beloved pets – they’re simply skipping vet visits. There may be a price to be paid for this, all unfair to pets.

September is Animal Pain Awareness Month, and Dr. Varble and I rattle several surprising signs of pain in cats, who are brilliant at masking pain.

Dr. Robin Downing (a world renown expert of pain in companion animals) and I present a free webinar, For Me to Know and You Never to Find Out: Cats in Pain at 10 am as we take a deep dive into this topic. You can register HERE.