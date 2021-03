No dogs or cats should be sold at pet stores, as responsible breeders NEVER sell to pet stores, but puppy mills sure do. Illinois could be in line to be the next state with a state-wide ban on pet store sales of dogs and cats, and Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney (89th District) is responsible for a bill in the House to do just that. Rep. Chesney explains in detail why he supports a ban on pet store sales.

