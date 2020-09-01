Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/6/2020 | The 101 on introducing your cats to one another, what to do if your dog gets skunked, and more

Pam Johnson-Bennett is the Queen of Cat Behavior. She and I have been talking cat behavior for – well, a very long time. Pam’s newest book is a revised and updated Cat vs. Cat: Keeping Peace When You Have More Than One Cat. We explain the 101 on how to introduce cats to one another to set them (and you) up for success. Along the way, Johnson Bennett, a superhero for cats, dons her cat myth busting cape.

If the cat does miss the litter box or the dog gets skunked what do you do? The answer isn’t move into a new house. Dr. Laura Haupert, director of Research and Development at Fresh Wave has a better plan. Yes, Fresh Wave really works – even for skunk stink.

Imagine going to jail for not walking your dog twice a day.