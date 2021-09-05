Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/5/2021 | How to tell if your pet is anxious, separation anxiety, and more

Kids are back to school, you may be going back to the office – so are your pets stressed out? Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Chris Pachel talks about how a change of routine can be disarming for many pets. Sometimes it’s hard to even tell that the pet is anxious, and Dr. Pachel offers lots of tips about how to figure that out.

Everything we’re talking about here is short of separation anxiety, which is another thing all together. Petcast on separation anxiety with veterinary behaviorist Dr. Lisa Rodasta.

Riley is the dog that was in the Stokes Basket at Ground Zero, one of the most iconic photographs of 9/11. Chris Selfridge, Riley’s handler, describes it all, from the moment he was called in to New to experiencing the horror at Ground Zero. Though Riley was a FEMA search and rescue dog, Selfridge explains how Riley and other dogs were also unofficial emotional support dogs for first responders who needed to pet a dog.

Of course, being the 20th Anniversary of the attack, all the dogs have passed away – but they and their handlers should be remembered as heroes.