Steve Dale's Pet World 9/19/2021 | Illinois becomes the 5th state to ban retail sales of dogs and cats at pet stores

Posted: / Updated:

Image captured by Steve Dale

Marc Ayers, Illinois Director of the Humane Society of the United says he’s “smiling ear to ear” about the law Governor J.B. Pritzker just signed to ban retail sales of dogs and cats at pet stores, as Illinois becomes the fifth state to do so. Ayers explains why this new law to cut the Illinois puppy mill pipeline will save lives. 

Stacey Coleman executive director of the Animal Farm Foundation says you can make a big difference to speak up and speak out against landlords discriminating based on breed and insurance companies doing the same.

