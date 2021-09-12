Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/12/2021 | Dog flu, ordinary dogs turned therapy dogs, and more

Steve shares how he and Bob Collins interviewed a search and rescue dog handler at Ground Zero, one of the first interviews with anyone actually working on the scene.

Mindy Dutka, chief storyteller of Dogs I Meet Pet Photography describes the significant difference between family dynamics of the dogs she met to take their pictures before the pandemic compared to during the pandemic. Ordinary dogs became therapy dogs, she says.

Unfortunately, dog flu or canine influenza virus is still around. Don’t believe it? Ask people around Los Angeles or in places in Florida where there have been recent outbreaks. Dr. Marks why it’s only logical to pair up for protection, against both the dog flu as well as kennel cough.