Steve Dale’s Pet World 8/9/2020 | Taking on common myths about pets, Heartworm prevention, and more

The Internet has great information but far too much misinformation, especially when it comes to pet food. Dr. Ruth Ann Lobos, lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care takes aim and busts myths. One example is what many think byproducts are compared to what they really are. Also, a needed lesson about ingredients compared to nutrients.

Heartworm kills dogs and cats. In cats, there’s no way to wait to treat since there is no treatment. In dogs, the arsenic treatment is arduous and expensive. Chicago veterinarian Dr. Donna Solomon explains exactly how heartworm is transmitted and most importantly talks about prevention.

Steve tells the story of the kangaroo on the lamb.

