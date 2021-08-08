Steve Dale’s Pet World 8/8/2021 | Zoonosis, why bats are beneficial, how to tell if your cat is in pain and more

Dr. Douglas Kratt, immediate past president American Veterinary Medical Association talks about zoonosis (illness we can get from animals) when visiting state fairs or other events. And emergency response and your pets; Dr. Kratt offers tips on disaster preparation. And we discuss dogs who may get sick from mushrooms or algae blooms in ponds or streams.

Going batty with Dr. Patrick Flynn, incoming president Human Animal Bond Association and professional services veterinarian Zoetis about why bats are SO beneficial, the big “3 P’s” as he says.

Dr. Hazel Carney, co-chair of the American Associations of Feline Practitioners Guidelines of Senior Cats. We discuss how you can tell if your cat may be in pain and what might be done about it.

Goose marriages rarely end in goose divorce, and I tell a true love goose story.