Steve Dale’s Pet World 8/29/2021 | Humane Dog Training, Pepper spraying, and more

Legendary dog trainer Dr. R.K. Anderson with our late dog Ethel, a master and pioneer of positive reinforcement training (image by Steve Dale)

American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior (AVSAB) has a new position statement on Humane Dog Training (and it’s free). Steve talks about humane dog training Dr. Fiia  Jokela, AVSAB immediate past president and a resident with the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists.

Dr. Jokela says, “We’re fighting a lot of what’s out there is the popular media.” She’s referring to dog trainers  who use equipment and methods that are arguably more harmful than beneficial.  However, sometimes dog owners are desperate and don’t know what to do and/or want a quick fix.

The AVSAB document is science-based and it’s free.

Pepper spraying a dog, and the charge is animal cruelty. Steve describes what happened, and encourages people to supervise dogs even in their own backyards

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

