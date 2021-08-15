Steve Dale’s Pet World 8/15/2021 | Re-adjusting our pets’ schedules and knowing if our pets have separation anxiety

Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care and frequent guest on my WGN Radio Petcast talks about re-adjusting our pets’ schedules when we readjust our own lives, going back to the workplace and kids going back to school. She explains the secret is understanding the “three P’s” and talks about what those “P’s” are. She also explains how to use even inexpensive cameras and treats to help understand if a pet has separation anxiety, and that even includes cats.

I also discuss dogs being left in hot cars; it does happen and FAR too often. Here’s a video of me playing a dog in a hot car.

