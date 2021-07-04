Steve Dale’s Pet World 7/4/2021 | The challenges of finding pet-friendly housing, tips to help your pets get through the fireworks, and more

Tom Van Winkle is the CEO of Hinsdale Humane Society, and he says there’s a great deal of good news. Following the mass adoptions of pets at the start of the pandemic, many predicted shelters would be overwhelmed with returns. In Hinsdale (and every other shelter I’ve spoken with) that’s not been the case. The primary problem is housing, as finding pet-friendly places to live can be challenging. There’s a new program; they’re fostering pets for people in transition as they seek new places to live.

Tom is also the CEO of the American Association of Pet Parents. It’s a website filled with vetted information – fact not fiction – for pet parents. Here’s my place, Steve Dale on Pet Behavior on the website.

Our pets aren’t exactly patriotic – If offer tips on what you can do now to help your pets terrified of fireworks. And also what you should NEVER be doing at or around the Fourth.