Steve Dale’s Pet World 7/25/2021 | Human Animal Bond Association, why shelters are now crowded again with dogs and cats, and more

Emily Klehm is CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society, and she dispels this myth all over national media: People are giving up their pandemic puppies because they’re bored with their pets, or they’re going back to work. She explains what is true, and why shelters are now crowded again with dogs and cats. South Suburban will soon have a new shelter – and you can help!

Few love talking ticks and the diseases they carry as registered veterinary technician Beckie Mossor, who says tick disease is preventable because we can prevent bites. And we can even do a better job at protecting our pets compared to ourselves. We also talk about the Human Animal Bond Association.

I discuss what types of dog trainers I hope people never go, but somehow they do get business, even one dog trainer, who for example, bonks dogs.