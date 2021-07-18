Steve Dale’s Pet World 7/18/2021 | How dog-friendly Chicago is, MonDog Dog Beach, and more

Steve Dale's Pet World
Roz Varon and Steve Dale

Dog Friendly Chicago: A segment begins with my pal Roz Varon from WLS-TV (Ch. 7) and her report on what she found regarding just how dog-friendly Chicago is, including some hidden bones.

Guests include Grace Fuller, general manager at City Cruises Chicago. She explains your dog can ride on the appropriately named Sea Dog (found on the South side of Navy Pier), and dogs ride free. Also, Navy Pier itself is dog friendly.

4 Star Restaurant Group Manager Makenzie Monostro of The Perch Kitchen and Tap discusses their unique dog-friendly menu which includes their famous Hefe-Woof-Zen beer for dogs, and lots of space for canines on the covered patio.

MonDog Dog Beach (Montrose Dog Beach) is likely the largest do beach or at least the busiest in America.

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

