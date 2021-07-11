Steve Dale’s Pet World 7/11/2021 | Frida Kahlo Timeless, The EveryCat Health Foundation, and more

Who knew, artist Frida Kahlo was an animal lover and even hung out with her pet spider monkeys. I talk with curator Justin Witte about the famed artist and her absolute adoration and fascination with animals. We discuss Frida Kahlo Timeless at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and McCaninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, Glenn Ellyn.

The Winn Feline Foundation is now the EveryCat Health Foundation. The non-profit funding cat health studies is responsible for nearly everything we know about cat health, including what we know about inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Longtime member of the Board of Directors and science advisor Dr. Brian Holub, chief medical officer at VetCor, explains what IBD is in cats, what we’ve learned and how to treat.

I discuss pairing up for protection against dog flu and also kennel cough – and why this idea is now in the news.