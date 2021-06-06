Steve Dale’s Pet World 6/6/2021 | Pending animal welfare bills, re-opening of MonDog Dog Beach, and more!

Marc Ayers, Illinois Director of the Humane Society of the United States. And he discusses many of the pending animal welfare bills. This show was taped beforethe decision was made by the Illinois Senate to ban sales of dogs and cats being sold at pet stores and is now merely requiring the Governor J.B. Pritzker’s expected signature.

We also discuss a bill regarding wildlife trafficking.

What do you do about bullies at the dog beach? Chief Mutt at Mutt Jackson and Board Member at Montrose Dog Beach, Paul Fehrenbacher discusses the re-opening of MonDog Dog Beach, and Mutt Jackson, where you can bathe your dog after the beach experience.

I also talk about my WGN Radio Merrick Pet Care Steve Dale Petcast.