Dr. Julie Levy, professor shelter medicine University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and feline veterinarian Dr. Vicki Thayer, past president and past executive director of the Winn Feline Foundation and co-author of upcoming guidelines on feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) from the American Association of Feline Practitioners discusses this disease in cats and navigating treatment. There’s the upcoming EveryCat Health Foundation Symposium Heath Breakthroughs for Every Cat: FIP and Beyond. This event is open virtually to the public. Register HERE.

Sharing their bed with a dog – a dog they didn’t know.