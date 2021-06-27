Steve Dale’s Pet World 6/27/2021 | Human Animal Association Conference, Canine Cruise, and more

Dr. Dana Varble, chief veterinary officer at VMX talks about the conference we both attended in Orlando, FL. We spoke together on the Human Animal Association track about the bond we have with exotic pets, and about how it seems everyone got a gecko during the pandemic. Even ownership of pet snakes is on the rise.

The architecture cruise for dogs, called the Canine Cruise, on the Chicago River was actually my idea about 15 years ago live on WGN Radio. I talk with Holly Agra, co-owner Mercury Skyline Cruiseline about their ride for dogs, and how the captain points out the city’s most historic fire hydrant, the park with the most squirrels, etc.