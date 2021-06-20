Steve Dale’s Pet World 6/20/2021 | 4th of July and your pets

Chicago, UNITED STATES: Fireworks are seen from the roof of the Hilton Hotel 03 July 2007 as burst above Lake Michigan along the shores of downtown Chicago, Illinois. The celebration is part of the US Independence Day holiday celebrated on the 4th of July. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

So many dogs are terrorized by fireworks. And what if you don’t even know because you adopted a dog after July 4th 2020? The good news is described by Dr. Fiia Jokela, owner of Chicagoland Veterinary Behavior Consultants and a Resident of the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists. If you start very soon, behavior modification can help, as well as many products, which we describe. And we answer, to drug or not to drug. And what drug to not use.

