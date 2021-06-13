Steve Dale’s Pet World 6/13/2021 | Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy and the impact they have in the Chicagoland area

Susan Burrows, board member of Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy explains how their organization works with dogs to help people (especially children at Rainbow) to heal at hospitals, mental health facilities, schools, and much more than that. Rainbow is by the “busiest” organization of its kind in Chicago and the suburbs.

Rainbow is seeking special people with special dogs willing to partake in therapy programs. Burrows explains what it takes to be a Rainbow dog.

Steve tells how is wife partakes in Rainbow, and when virtual what a difference it can make.