Steve Dale’s Pet World 5/9/2021 | Closing the loophole on banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at pet stores in IL

Chicago was an early adopter to ban sales of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores because of where they’re sourced from. But there was a loophole in the ordinance, and for six years three pet stores have been taking advantage (arguably consumer fraud) and selling puppies anyway. Guests are Cari Meyers, of the Puppy Mill Project, who began the crusade and 2nd Alderman Brian Hopkins who’s ordinance was finally passed to close the loophole tell the story of Chicago finally succeeding.  And explain why this humane ordinance is truly important to block the puppy mill pipeline coming into Chicago

An honor to speak with Dr. José V. Arce, president elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association. We discuss and celebration National Pet Week and how the human animal bond continues to grow.

