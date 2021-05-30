Steve Dale’s Pet World 5/30/2021 | Fear Free initiative, a new pet product website, and more

Dr. Natalie Marks on Fear Free, an initiative to focus on emotional well-being of our pets. She explains what veterinary Fear Free clinics are about, and what it means when technicians or nurses and veterinarians are Fear Free certified. Learn more at FearFreeHappyHomes.com.

One element of this are vaccines, and she enthusiastically explains for cats – which last longer than a year (saving pet parents money and cats don’t get as many injections), and low volume vaccines (which takes even less time). All this falls under what Fear Free supports.

Robert Hudson, a pet writer talks about how his home was tragically burnt down in Oregon, but he’s turned his life around with the pet product website:BusterAndDickens.com.



Ruta Lee was in Funny Face with Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn, Frank Sinatra’s leading gal in Sergeants Three and so many more as well as hundreds and hundreds of TV guest shots. She’s also a huge animal lover; she talks about her pets, and was there when Actors and Others for Animals began.