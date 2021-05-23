Steve Dale’s Pet World 5/23/2021 | Big Cat Safety Act, Tree House Human Society celebrates 50 years, and more

In Houston, TX a tiger walks around a residential community and more recently 68 cats were confiscated by the U.S. Department of Justice from the from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe’s Tiger King Park in OK. These are two examples illustrates why it’s so timely that Steve talks with Congressman Mike Quigley about his Big Cat Safety Act.

A wide-ranging discussion about Tree House Humane Society, celebrating 50 years, with Executive Director Raissa Allaire. The conversation begins with feral or community cats, and that so many of these cats are spay/neutered and vaccinated at Tree House. And outdoor cats that work to control rats, which Tree House supports. And, most of all, Tree House has been adopting about 1,000 cats annually. Tree House has a new service, the Tree House Veterinary Wellness Center, which offers low-cost veterinary care.